H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Heather Campe Sells 3,450 Shares of Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) VP Heather Campe sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $265,063.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Heather Campe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,020,373.15.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

FUL opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.85 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2,588.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after acquiring an additional 322,655 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at $5,598,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, India, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.

Featured Stories

