GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.700-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GXO Logistics also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.75.

NYSE GXO traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 237,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average is $58.09.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after buying an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,187,000 after buying an additional 53,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,371,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,129,000 after buying an additional 59,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

