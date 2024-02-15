GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Raised to $78.00 at TD Cowen

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $54.47 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.