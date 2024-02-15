Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 74023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 10.90. The company has a market cap of C$14.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.40.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

