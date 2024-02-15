Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $271.5-273.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.91 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.390-7.910 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.56. 83,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,357. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.40. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $3,508,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

