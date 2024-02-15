Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.350-1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.5 million-$244.0 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.390-7.910 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,870. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOPE. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 201.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

