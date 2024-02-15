Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.810-3.090 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $287.0 million-$299.0 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.390-7.910 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.73. 91,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,870. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $144.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

