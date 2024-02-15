Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.14.
GRCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $746.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of -0.33. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. Research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
