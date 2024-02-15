Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMFree Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.47 on Monday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTIM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth $69,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter worth $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.