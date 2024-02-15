Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Director Acquires C$39,500.00 in Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00.

Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goldmoney alerts:

On Wednesday, February 7th, Roy Sebag acquired 10,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$78,250.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Roy Sebag acquired 4,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,680.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Roy Sebag purchased 29,800 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$231,248.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Roy Sebag purchased 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,750.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Roy Sebag acquired 5,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Roy Sebag acquired 2,500 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Roy Sebag acquired 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,880.00.

Goldmoney Stock Performance

Shares of XAU opened at C$7.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.38. Goldmoney Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.50 and a 52 week high of C$11.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 30.51.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.