Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.52. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

