GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.180-0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18-0.28 EPS.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance
GFS traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.19. 1,020,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.71. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the third quarter worth $33,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 70.5% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GLOBALFOUNDRIES
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.