GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.180-0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18-0.28 EPS.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

GFS traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.19. 1,020,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.71. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GFS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the third quarter worth $33,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 70.5% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

