Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $172.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $154.00 to $172.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Shares of GPN traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.82. 843,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,892. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Global Payments by 40.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,151,000 after purchasing an additional 132,635 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

