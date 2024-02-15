GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

