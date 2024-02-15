GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.

About GigaMedia

(Get Free Report)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.