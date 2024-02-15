GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Holdings Raised by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GEHC. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.28. 525,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,468. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion and a PE ratio of 27.54.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

