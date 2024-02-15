Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Short Interest Update

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the January 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Trading Up 3.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GTES opened at $13.24 on Thursday. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gates Industrial by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 99,565 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 61,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,031,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,991 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.