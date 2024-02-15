Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 240 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 55,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.81. The company had a trading volume of 730,760 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.66 and a 200 day moving average of $150.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

