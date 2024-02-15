Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $11.29 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 364,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 5.1% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,099. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

