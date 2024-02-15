Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,227 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.61.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.1 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $320.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,527. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $334.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.82%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

