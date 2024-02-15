FY2024 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report released on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.40. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HOG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $49.39.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

