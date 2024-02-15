FY2023 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Increased by Analyst

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Crocs in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $11.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.65. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $11.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.38.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $108.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.34. Crocs has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $151.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,514. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,431,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Crocs by 4,533.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after buying an additional 738,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crocs by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after buying an additional 643,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Crocs by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,423,000 after buying an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

