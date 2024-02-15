Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Short Interest Update

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,400 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the January 15th total of 266,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of FURY stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Fury Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FURY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.

