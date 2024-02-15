Franz Cerwinka Sells 2,408 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $124.16 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $124.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.25.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 48.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,913 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 28.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,790 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $197,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

