Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,286 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 191.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,920.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 32.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 89.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX opened at $27.74 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FOX

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.