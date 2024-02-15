Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

Shares of FORD stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

