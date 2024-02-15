Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Lowered to C$58.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.50 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.54.

Fortis stock opened at C$52.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$49.82 and a 52-week high of C$62.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

