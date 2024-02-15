Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1,409.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 78,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.20. 475,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,264,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

