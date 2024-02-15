Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of FL opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $178,580,000 after buying an additional 902,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,499 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $259,998,000 after buying an additional 200,799 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after buying an additional 3,629,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 14.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $94,496,000 after buying an additional 451,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 59.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $59,805,000 after buying an additional 1,280,389 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

