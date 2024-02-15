Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Hits New 12-Month High at $143.27

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $143.27 and last traded at $142.68, with a volume of 10194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at $752,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

