Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Hits New 12-Month High at $143.27

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $143.27 and last traded at $142.68, with a volume of 10194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at $752,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fomento Económico Mexicano
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.