Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Fluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.18 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 42.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Fluent by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

