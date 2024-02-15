First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Update

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FGBI

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.