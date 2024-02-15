Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.60

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.60 and last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 5212414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,192,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,591,050,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000,549 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 312.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,377,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,816,000 after purchasing an additional 36,635,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,174,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,973,000 after purchasing an additional 797,348 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 103,286.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,413,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $937,526,000 after buying an additional 27,386,526 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,680,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,889,000 after buying an additional 5,848,028 shares in the last quarter.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.