Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,080 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $31,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $45.19. 302,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,871. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.53.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

