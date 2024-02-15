FCA Corp TX Makes New $682,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FCA Corp TX bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.5 %

T stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.16. 9,099,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,607,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $122.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

