Expion360 Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:XPON)

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Expion360 in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier now expects that the company will earn ($1.05) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Expion360’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Expion360’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ XPON opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. Expion360 has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Expion360 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expion360 in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Expion360 during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expion360 during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expion360 in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Henry Yozamp sold 23,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $105,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,685,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expion360 Company Profile

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

