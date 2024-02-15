Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $645,346,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,646,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,850 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $10,928,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $134.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.90. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

