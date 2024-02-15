Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $64,152.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,610.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 385.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 254,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 101.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 47,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 148.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 23.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,731 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 334.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 33,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $28.70 on Thursday. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.41. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVBN. Piper Sandler downgraded Evans Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Evans Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

