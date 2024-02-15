Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESNT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of ESNT opened at $52.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The business had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

