Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $825.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $825.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close.

EQIX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.17.

Get Equinix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

Insider Activity at Equinix

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $43.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $876.78. 392,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,071. Equinix has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $879.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $813.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $778.83. The company has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total transaction of $1,756,975.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,115 shares in the company, valued at $8,422,659.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,859,974. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.