Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Equinix worth $50,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 6,589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $725,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 44.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Equinix by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock traded up $42.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $875.55. The stock had a trading volume of 288,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $879.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $813.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $778.83.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $843.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,859,974. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.