Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,600 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 232,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet lowered Envela from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.
View Our Latest Report on Envela
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Envela Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $119.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.11. Envela has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.05.
About Envela
Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Envela
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.