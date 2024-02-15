Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,600 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 232,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Envela from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Envela alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Envela

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Envela Stock Up 4.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 1,045.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 205,373 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 159,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 110,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envela in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 72,512 shares during the period. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $119.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.11. Envela has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

About Envela

(Get Free Report)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.