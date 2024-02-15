Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $147.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Entegris traded as high as $135.18 and last traded at $134.77, with a volume of 647393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.17.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $34,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 102.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

