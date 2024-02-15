Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) PT Lowered to $22.00 at UBS Group

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE:ET traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,218,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,575,590. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

About Energy Transfer

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.