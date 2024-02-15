Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE ET traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $14.36. 10,236,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,635,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 118.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

