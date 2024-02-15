Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of WATT opened at $1.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. Energous has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energous during the first quarter worth approximately $4,244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Energous in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energous in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Energous by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Energous by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

