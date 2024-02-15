Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.270-1.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ecolab also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.100-6.500 EPS.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $2.49 on Thursday, reaching $214.48. 807,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,199. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.84 and a 200 day moving average of $184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $221.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $216.88.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 25,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

