Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.16. Ecolab also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.100-6.500 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $216.88.

Get Ecolab alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.90. 284,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $153.87 and a fifty-two week high of $221.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,451,000 after acquiring an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,121,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,506,000 after acquiring an additional 424,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.