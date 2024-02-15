Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ECL traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.97. The stock had a trading volume of 731,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.70. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.87 and a 12-month high of $221.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.