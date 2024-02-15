Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (RNEW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of LON:RNEW opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £798,102.40 and a P/E ratio of 18.76. Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.82 ($0.01). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.59.
About Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure
