Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (RNEW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON:RNEW opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £798,102.40 and a P/E ratio of 18.76. Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.82 ($0.01). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.59.

About Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

