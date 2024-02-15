East Imperial (LON:EISB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.58

East Imperial PLC (LON:EISB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01), with a volume of 3384320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

East Imperial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2. The company has a market capitalization of £2.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.26.

About East Imperial

East Imperial PLC manufactures and distributes beverages in Australasia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Europe. It offers tonics and mixers; and spirits, such as beer, bourbon, gin, mezcal, prosecco, rum, seedlip, tequila, vodka, and whiskey, as well as non-alcoholic products. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

